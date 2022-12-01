Netflix’s Wednesday becomes most watched English-language series in first week

The spinoff of The Addams Family starring Jenna Ortega in the lead role has become the most watched English-language series of all time in the history of Netflix.

The streaming platform updated their top 10 most watched list on Tuesday revealing that the viewers watched over 341.2 million hours of the first season of Wednesday in the first week of its release.

The official Instagram handle of “Wednesday Netflix” shared the news with their followers saying, “#1 in 83 countries, and 341.2 million hours watched in 1 week – a Netflix record.”

Alongside Jenna Ortega, the series also stars Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Riki Lindhome.

Christina Ricci, who played ‘Wednesday’ in the 1990s Addams Family movies, is also a part of the show, while Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, and Isaac Ordonez play Wednesday’s family.

Earlier this year in June, Netflix viewers set the streaming service’s previous record by watching over 335 million hours of Stranger Things 4 in a single week.

According to Hollywood Reporter, “Squid Game holds the all-time mark on Netflix with 571.76 million hours viewed for the week of September.”