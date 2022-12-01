Calendar of October 1582 had 10 days missing, but why?

In a rare instance, people were surprised when they discovered that the calendar of October 1582 had 10 days missing.

“Bro go to your calendar and go to October of 1582,” is a Facebook post that was published.

Soon after, it spread on Twitter, prompting people to hunt into the dates for October 1582. To everyone’s amazement, October that year did not appear the same.

The month of October in 1582 is unlike any other month. The 10 days between October 4 and October 15 in 1582 are not present.

However, this confusion has an explanation, according to American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

He stated that in 1582, with a Leap Day each four years, the Julian calendar had accrued 10 additional days in relation to the Earth’s orbit.

Pope Gregory began his new, incredibly precise calendar by eliminating 10 days from that particular year, when October 4 was followed by October 15.