Donald Blome ensures working with Pakistan to combat climate challenges

The United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Wednesday visited Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) in Islamabad and ensured working with Pakistan to improve environment and climatic conditions.

During the visit to the national park, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Chairperson Rina S Khan Satti briefed the US envoy about the flora and fauna.

The diplomat visited leopard preserve zone on trail six of the park and appreciated the efforts of wildlife department for conservation of rare animals.

Wildlife officials also briefed the US ambassador on the rescue center set up in the national park.

Blome also gifted souvenirs to the MHNP and IWMB officials.

On this occasion, the American envoy said that they are always looking for new ways to expand partnership to improve environment and climate.

“I believe nature conservation is something we can all get behind, no matter where we live,” said Donald Blome.