PSX in early rally gains over 203.12 points

The optimism around the economy following the financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) triggered a slight bullish trend in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday, gaining 203.12 points, driving the index to 42,551.75 points against 42,348.63 points from the last working day.

The KSE-100 benchmark opened the trading at 42,375.02 points on Thursday morning.

However, an early rally of around 293.16 points saw the index rise to the day’s high of 42,641.79 points.

So far, the most active stock contributing to the index’s performance includes the technology and communication sector with the highest change of 5.15% rising to 1.43 points.

Earlier on Wednesday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 42,348.63 points from the previously closed value of 42,373.59 on Tuesday.