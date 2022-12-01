Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

SC to start contempt of court proceeding against Imran Khan from tomorrow

Top court issues notices to respondents
Samaa Web Desk Dec 01, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Supreme Court (SC) has fixed petition pertaining to contempt of court proceeding against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for hearing.

A five-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case.

The court has issued notices to all respondents for hearing which will begin from Friday (tomorrow).

Imran Khan

Supreme Court

contempt of court case

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div