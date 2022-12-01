SC to start contempt of court proceeding against Imran Khan from tomorrow

Supreme Court (SC) has fixed petition pertaining to contempt of court proceeding against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for hearing.

A five-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case.

The court has issued notices to all respondents for hearing which will begin from Friday (tomorrow).