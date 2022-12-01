KP government offers table talks to TTP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has once again offered proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to come to table for negotiations after their announcement of ending ceasefire.

Earlier as a result of negotiations held in the Afghan capital Kabul in May this year, TTP and KP government agreed on a ceasefire.

However, just two days earlier, TTP backed off.

KP government Spokesperson Barrister Saif said that TTP’s decision to terminate the agreement was regrettable.

He added that the talks had been affected due to the situation in the tribal districts but the doors of negotiations were never closed even during war situation.

TTP should put down weapons and come to the table for negotiations, Saif offered.