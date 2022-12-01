England win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in first test

England have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first Test of the historical three-match series.

The first Test of the three-match series is being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf (debut), Naseem Shah, Abdullah Shafiq, Imam ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel (debut), Zahid Mehmood (debut), Muhammad Ali (debut).

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Liam Livingstone (debut), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson, Will Jacks (debut).