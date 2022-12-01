England win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan in first test

England have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first Test of the historical three-match series.

The first Test of the three-match series is being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

England raises 174/0 before lunch as their openers destroy Pakistan’s bowlers.

In the first session of the first Test on Thursday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, England’s Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett hammer the Pakistani bowling attack while putting up an unbroken 174-run partnership.

Crawley scored an unbroken 91 runs off 79 balls while hitting 17 boundaries, and Ben Duckett scored an unbeaten 77 runs off 85 balls while making his Test debut after a six-year absence.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf (debut), Naseem Shah, Abdullah Shafiq, Imam ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel (debut), Zahid Mehmood (debut), Muhammad Ali (debut).

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Liam Livingstone (debut), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson, Will Jacks (debut).