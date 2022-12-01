This is how you can get ‘personal visit visa’ for Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that private visit visas could be obtained online.

According to the authorities, Saudi citizens will be able to invite their friends to perform Umrah or for any other purposes on a private visit visa.

As per the Saudi news agency, the foreign ministry said in a statement that private visit visas can be obtained online and the application could be submitted on the platform of the Foreign Office.

Information about the visitor must be submitted through the private visit visa application with an approved affidavit.

After submitting the required documents, the process of application for a visit visa will start.

Saudi foreign ministry also said that after filling the visa application form on the visa platform, the visitor can also process their medical insurance and visa fee by themselves.

Later, the applicant can submit the application and passport to the Saudi Embassy or Consulate, through a registered travel agency.

Once the visa will be issued, the person will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia through any route with their passport.

The people going on personal visit visa will be able to visit their friends or Saudi acquaintances and will also be allowed to go in any region or city of Saudi Arabia.

Along with this, the visitors will be able to perform Umrah in Makkah and visit the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Madinah.

Following the relaxation in visa procedure, people visiting Saudi Arabia will be able to participate in cultural programs along with religious and historical places in the country.