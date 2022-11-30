Solider martyred in clash with terrorists in North Waziristan

A soldier was martyred while a terrorist was killed when security forces traded fire with terrorists in North Waziristan.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday evening, troops were patrolling in the Shewa area of North Waziristan District when they came under fire from terrorists.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, the troops fought bravely and engaged the terrorist’s location effectively.

During the intense exchange of fire, 35-year-old Havaldar Parosh, a resident of Kohat, fought gallantly but embraced martyrdom.

A terrorist was also killed in the exchange of fire. Later, during a search, officers recovered a weapon and ammunition from the dead terrorist.

The terrorist was identified and was found to have been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Following the exchange of fire, a search and destroy operation was launched in the area area to apprehend or eliminate any remaining terrorists.