Govt keeps prices of petrol, diesel unchanged

The federal government on Wednesday announced that it will keep prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the next fortnight until December 15.

However, the price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil will be cut.

This was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a televised announcement from the Finance Division in Islamabad on Tuesday evening.

Dar said that he had discussed the summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as per practice. After due deliberation on the matter, it was decided that prices will be kept unchanged for the next fortnight.

Price of petrol or gasoline will remain at Rs224.80. Petrol is primarily used in small passenger vehicle.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) will remain at Rs235.30. HSD is primarily used in trucks and buses.

The price of Kerosene Oil will be cut by Rs10 from Rs192.01 per liter currently to Rs182.01 for the next fortnight. Kerosene is used in lighting lamps and running small stoves.

Similarly, price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) has been cut by Rs7.5 from Rs186.5 per liter previously to Rs179. LDO is mostly used by tube wells.

Petrol prices Price Per Liter Petrol Rs224.80 High Speed Diesel Rs235.30 Kerosene Oil Rs181.83 Light Diesel Oil Rs179

Income tax date

The federal finance minister further said that he had received several representations from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on filing tax returns.

He said that based on this, the government has decided to extend the date for filing income taxes and returns for another 15 days to December 15.

He said that people who have yet to file their taxes can do so until the new deadline without any penalty.