What a catch: Fishermen haul up rare 10-feet-long sailfish

Fishermen from Karachi’s fishing village of Ibrahim Haidery have caught an Indo-Pacific sailfish that measured between 10-12 feet.

The fishermen had ventured to the open sea off the coast of Gadani and set their nets.

They managed to trap the sailfish in their nets.

They hauled it on to their deck. They measured the fish, took a picture with it and then threw it back in the sea.

The Indo-Pacific Sailfish (Istiophorus platypterus) is commonly found in the Arabian Sea.

However, its meat is not preferred locally and it is usually exported to other countries.

Last year, around 2,200 tons of sailfish was exported.

The fish is considered as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

It can grow to around 12 feet and weigh up to 100 kilograms.