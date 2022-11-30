Senate body sets up sub-committee to probe chartered flight from India

A Senate panel on Wednesday decided to set up a sub-committee to investigate the arrival of a chartered plane from India and then onward travel to the gulf emirate and allegations of smuggling cash.

The matter was raised during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation at the old PIPS Hall in the Parliament Lodges on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Hidayatullah and attended by Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman, Senator Aon Abbas, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Afnanullah Khan, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Umer Farooq, Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Shoukat Ali, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Director General Khaqan Murtaza, Airport Security Force (ASF) DG Major General Adnan Asif Jah Shad, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Hayat and other concerned officers.

Controversial chartered flight

The meeting commenced with deliberations over a chartered flight that arrived in Pakistan from India on August 15, 2022, after the matter was raised by Senator Abro.

The CAA chief confirmed to the committee that the chartered flight did indeed fly into Pakistan from India and landed at Karachi airport.

He added that three crew members were on board while it picked up 12 passengers from Karachi. These passengers included two American nationals and 10 Pakistanis. The flight then departed Pakistan, heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Senator Saifullah Abro, who had raised the matter, alleged that the flight was used to launder money with bags of cash loaded onto it.

He further claimed that the two American nationals who boarded it from Karachi were family members of a former federal finance minister.

At this, ASF chief Major General Adnan Asif told the committee that the belongings of passengers were screened prior to allowing them to board. He also showed a video of the screening to the committee. However, Senator Aon Abbas pointed out that the video only shows officers checking the hand-carry bags of the passengers, while there is no evidence that shows that the ten large trolley bags which were loaded were also checked.

At this, the ASF chief told the committee that per International Air Transport Association (IATA) conventions, the ASF only maintains a video record of luggage checks for 30 days and that a similar practice is followed worldwide.

Senator Hidayatullah, however, took exception to this and stated that 30 days was too short a period and recommended ASF considerably enhance the period they maintain records.

The committee subsequently decided to form a sub-committee to further investigate the matter.

Senator Dilawar Khan was nominated as the convener of the sub-committee.

Inbound, outbound flight cancellation

Discussing the matter of cancellation of inbound and outbound flights of all domestic airlines, specifically those of PIA and Serene Air from Quetta-Islamabad-Quetta, the PIA chief executive offered an explanation.

PIA CEO Amir Hayat told the committee that from May to October this year, the airline had flown some 156 flights from Islamabad to Quetta. Similarly, 144 flights flew from Quetta to Islamabad.

On delayed flights, he said that 18 flights from Quetta to Islamabad and 11 flights from Islamabad to Quetta faced delays for less than 15 minutes due to bad weather or technical issues. Moreover, 107 of the flights were delayed for more than 15 minutes from Quetta-Islamabad-Quetta.

The committee expressed satisfaction with the details provided by PIA officials and disposed of the matter.

Police report for pilots

Discussing the requirement for obtaining police reports for pilots and crew members, ASF chief Maj Gen Asif told the committee that this practice was first witnessed at Islamabad airport, but it has now been stopped.

He added that the authority has now issued a letter on the matter.

Trunk routes

Reviewing the policy on the trunk and socio-economic routes, the CAA chief told the committee that per the existing policy, Pakistani airlines have to acquire a Regular Public Transport licence to conduct flight operations. This licence, he said, was valid for two years.

The requirement for the licence is the loss-free paid capital of Rs300 million for the issuance of and renewal of the licence. Further, the airline must have three aircraft to run domestic operations.

The policy further stipulates that Regular Public Transport operators must serve a minimum of two trunk routes and operate five percent of capacity floated on primary and socio-economic routes separately.

When Senator Hidayatullah asked how many domestic airlines comply with these requirements, the CAA chief said that only PIA was fulfilling these requirements. At this, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla remarked that this showed that the policy was a complete failure.

If no one is complying with these requirements, then why do we have this policy, he asked.

He suggested that the report adopted by the Senate on the matter should be taken into consideration.

The committee, however, deferred the matter for further deliberation until the next meeting.

High-rise buildings around airports

Discussing the issue of rapid construction of high-rise buildings and encroachment activities around the airport, the CAA chief said that the issue was mostly faced in Karachi.

He added that they have written to the Sindh Development Authority about the matter while a letter has also been sent to the Sindh Chief Secretary.

However, he lamented that no action had been taken in this regard thus far.

Senator Hidayatullah remarked that in other countries, people do not prefer to live near airports, but in Pakistan, the trend was completely the other way around.

He added that the mushroom growth of societies in the vicinity of the Islamabad airport would ultimately create huge problems in the years to come, and appropriate action must be taken in this regard.

PIA losses

Reviewing the losses suffered by the national flag carrier, the senate committee was briefed by Foreign Office on the lack of flights to China, the UK and Europe. Officials of the foreign office told the committee that the matter had been taken up at various international forums. They added that they expect the European Union to pay an on-site visit next year. The visit was previously expected in November.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla was of the opinion that Pakistan should fix a deadline for the visit of foreign countries. He added that if they do not allow our airlines to operate in their territory during this period, then the country will look into revoking the licences of airlines from these countries.

After detailed deliberation, the committee decided to refer the matter to the Senate committee on foreign affairs.