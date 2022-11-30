PTI will not resign from Punjab, KP assembly: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that opposition leader Imran Khan will not follow through with his threat of resigning from the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

He said this while addressing the 55th foundation day of his party at Nishtar Park in Karachi on Wednesday evening.

“Those who are threatening to resign, first you had come to demand our resignations but are now offering their,” he said.

Bilawal added that threatening to resign is nothing but another ruse.

“Imran will not resign from KP or Punjab,” Bilawal declared, adding that PTI had already resigned from the national assembly, but look what happened?

They started going to the court urging it to not accept them as it was just a political stunt, the PPP chief said.

“Imran retreated from Rawalpindi,” he said, adding that the PPP was not scared of a selected puppet.

Stop the conspiracies

Bilawal said that the ‘selected’ had started worrying about their future the moment the institutions said they will remain ‘neutral’.

Bilawal said that the day the institutions admitted their mistake and said that they will remain apolitical, the ‘selected’ puppets started fretting their future and hence started politics of hate and of conspiring to destroy Pakistan.

“If Imran stops his conspiracy against democracy and Pakistan then, just may be, the nation may forgive him,” he said.

Bilawal added that their party workers defeated Imran in Malir, Karachi and Multan.

Resolving Karachi’s problems

Earlier, he said that his party will focus on resolving the issues of Karachi as he claimed that his party will be victorious in the upcoming local body elections and clinch the metropolis’ mayorship.

He said that they gave everyone their rights and that they too have a right to elect their mayor in the polls.

He added that they are a national party which has endeavored to unite the nation.

The PPP chairman said that they pursue politics of love that unites everyone rather than of hate and division.

Benazir Bhutto’s assassination

Talking about the murder of his mother, slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27, 2007, he said that he could have said at the moment that he wanted vengeance and could have directed party workers to storm the presidential palace and bring him the head of dictator Musharraf.

“But that is not the politics were taught to do,” he said, adding that his mother always taught them to indulge in politics of love and of service to the public.

This is why, Bilawal said, they said that their revenge will be democracy and service to the people.

This how, when they were elected, they passed the 18th Amendment to devolve powers to the provinces, and released the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

He said that when people raise the slogan that “One Zardari, more equal than all others,” he stops them and asks them to raise the slogan that “One Zardari, friends with everyone.”

Puppet regime

Bilawal said that when he started his political career, he saw how a puppet regime was being propped up.

He added that as soon as he started his career, he bid farewell to Imran Khan.

Bilawal further said that Imran was removed democratically through a no-confidence motion.

Watch his speech live below:

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.