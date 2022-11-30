Coalmine explosion leaves nine laborers dead in Orakzai

At least nine laborers were killed when an explosion took place in a coalmine in the Orakazi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on Wednesday.

Rescue workers managed to pull four laborers who were stuck in the coalmine.

Initial reports suggest that the blast took place when gas accumulated in the mine detonated explosively.

The Orakazi District administration said that the laborers who were killed and injured hailed from neighboring Shangla district.

A caretaker of the mine, who was also killed in the blast, hailed from Orakazi district.

Rescue workers said that they are still trying to retrieve those trapped in the mine and the bodies of the dead till the publishing of this story.