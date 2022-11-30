Admissions for MBBS, BDS open from December 1

The admissions process for medical and dental colleges in Sindh will commence from Thursday, December 1.

This was announced by the Sindh Admission Committee Chairman and Dow University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy on Wednesday.

In a statement, he said that all the details regarding the admissions process has been provided through the website and newspapers.

Prof Quraishy further denied the impression that there had been a compromise on the merits of any particular area of any district in the Medical and Dental Computerized Admission Test (MDCAT) for the 2022-23 session, or that anyone would be disadvantaged due to their domicile.

The MDCAT was held on November 13 across the province based purely on merit in a peaceful manner without any untoward incident, he said, adding that there is no room for politics on it.

He further said that while addressing complaints of students, the Dow University gave eight additional marks to all the candidates from Sindh.

Prof Quraishy said that Dow University was a reputable medical university of the country where thousands of students study on merit without any bias.

He said dragging the name and reputation of the university through the mud was improper, he said.

On the delay in starting the admissions process, Quraishy said that the Hyderabad Inter Board declared its pre-medical results late which delayed their process.

He clarified that redressal of every legitimate complaint will be done on merit.