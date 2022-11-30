Info min calls out Imran Khan for schooling military brass on constitutional duties

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday called out former prime minister Imran Khan for reminding the new military leadership of its constitutional duties.

She addressed a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting of the federal cabinet.

She labeled Imran Khan as a non-democratic person who only desires anarchy in the country.

The minister said that Imran’s only job was to hurl allegations and people could never forget what was done to them between 2018 and 2022.

She said that audio leaks had unmasked the ex-PM’s reality.

The minister assured the nation that there would be no food crisis in the country in the aftermath of devastating floods.

She said that the wheat reserves are 2% more compared to last year.

She said that the government had not approved resignation of the Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and he was present in the cabinet meeting.