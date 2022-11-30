Newly appointed CJCSC, COAS hold separate meetings with PM and President

For the first time since taking over command, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir separately called on Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Wednesday.

They called on the prime minister and President in the PM Office and Aiwan-e-Sadr respectively.

During the meetings, views were exchanged on matters pertaining to defence and national security.

Prime Minister congratulated the two officers assuming their respective commands.

He said becoming head of the army and the head of the tri-services were great honors.

He said it is a blessing of the Almighty Allah that Pakistan Army has got a head of high caliber of professional capability.