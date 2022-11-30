‘Fake news’: Varun Dhavan addresses rumors of Kriti Sanon, Prabhas dating

The Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan offered clarification on his comment about Kriti Sanon and Prabhas dating.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were recently invited as guests in Indian dance show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa where the former gave the names of a few ‘beautiful women from the Hindi film industry’.

As he didn’t mention Sanon’s name in the list, Karan Johar, one of the judges from the show asked him why he didn’t mention her name.

He said, “Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika.”

Everyone speculated that Dhawan is hinting at the Baahulabi actor Prabhas.

Prabhas and Sanon have worked together in their upcoming movie Adipurush and Prabhas is recently shooting with Deepika Papudokne for Project K.

After the rumors them dating went viral on social media, Sanon took to her Instagram story and said that they are absolutely baseless.

She wrote, “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya (Varun Dhawan) just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours”.

She added, “Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumors are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

She also added a ‘Fake News’ sticker to his story.

Dhavan, shared his co-star’s story on his Instagram account and said, “Guys you had your fun, but it’s just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humor don’t let your imagination run so wild.”