Court sentences businessman to seven years for coal corruption

Karachi accountability court announced ruling
Irfan Ul Haque Nov 30, 2022
A Karachi accountability court on Wednesday sentenced Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s former president Goharullah to serve seven years in prison for corruption in coal reference.

The verdict was announced by the accountability court of Karachi.

Apart from the jail term, the court sentenced him pay a fine of Rs500 million while the other two accused Muhammad Saleem and Hamid Mehmood were sent to jail for four years.

They were accused of illegal extraction of coal and its sale that caused a loss of Rs2.24 billion loss to the national exchequer.

