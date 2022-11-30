Watch Live
Zoya Nasir receives flak for wearing backless saree

Public label actor Pakistani Uorfi Javed
Samaa Web Desk Nov 30, 2022
<p>Photo: Zoya Nasir/Instagram</p>

A Pakistani actor, Zoya Malik, drew criticism after she shared her photo in a saree with backless blouse.

Zoya Nasir is an incredibly talented artist who started her acting career in 2019 with a Pakistani crime thriller drama Hania starring opposite Junaid Khan.

She has worked in many popular drama serials including Zebaish, Dobara, Mere Humsafar, Badzaat and many others.

The Hania actor is the daughter of legendary Pakistani writer Nasir Adeeb, who has written the screenplay for both Maulajut and The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Recently, the actor was severely criticised for sharing a picture on her Instagram account, wearing a red saree with a backless blouse.

Social media users chastised the actor for wearing a bold dress, one person said that she is looking like Pakistani Uorfi Javed, while many others said that she must respect her religious values and wear fully covered clothes.

Check out how the public reacted to Zoya Nasir’s recent picture.

pakistani dramas

Zoya Nasir

social media trolls

