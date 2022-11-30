ECP decides to hold Punjab LG polls in April 2023

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold local government (LG) elections in Punjab at the end of April 2023.

An announcement in this regard was made by the ECP on Wednesday after consultations with the Punjab chief secretary.

In this regard, the ECP has directed the Punjab government to provide it with the latest election rules it has legislated.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said that due to the frequent changes and other delays, local governments have not been held in the province.

It said that apart from Punjab, all other provinces have either conducted local government elections or are scheduled to be held.

If any further changes are made in the local government election laws by the provincial government, then they will exercise their powers enshrined in the constitution, he warned.

He added that due to the frequent changes in the laws, the latest of which limits a constituency to 25,000 people, this was the third time the ECP has had to delimit constituencies.

The CEC said that the Punjab government has promised to present its election rules in the provincial cabinet in its next meeting.

The matter of conducting local government elections in the province and getting the rules approved from the provincial cabinet has gained urgency after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week announced it would dissolve the provincial assembly imminently to force general elections.