Rupee plunges by 52 paisas against US dollar

After having a rare day of stability on Monday, the Pakistani rupee saw its value fall on Wednesday, sinking to Rs224.47 during early trading in the interbank market.

Receiving another tranche of $500 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) did little to impact the value of the Pakistani rupee which lost 52 paisas against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee recorded a net zero change in its value from Monday’s rate of Rs223.95 against the US dollar.

Last week, the rupee’s spot rate dropped by two paisas on Friday.

The rupee’s current depreciation run against the US dollar began on Wednesday, after experiencing a brief upswing the day before.

With economic instability, the rupee has lost value in five consecutive sessions in the interbank market, but has managed to remain in the Rs223 range.

Open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee increased from Rs231 to Rs231.50, respectively.

However, the rate to buy the US dollar also changed to Rs229.20.