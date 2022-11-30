Thailand’s monks feel high, not on spirituality but drugs

Four monks including an abbot at a temple in Thailand tested positive for methamphetamine (meth) earlier this week.

A local official said that the temple - located in Phetchabun province’s Bung Sam Phan district - is now monkless and the residents fear that they will not be able to perform their ceremonies of merit.

The ritual of merit involves worshipers providing monks with food to do good deeds.

District administrator Boonlert Thintapthai announced that other clergy would be appointed to the temple.

Thailand is a major transit country for methamphetamine traveling from Myanmar’s Shan state via Laos, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

On the street, meth pills sell for less than 20 baht (around $0.50).

Authorities across Southeast Asia have made record meth seizures in recent years.