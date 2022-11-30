Imran Khan felicitates new military top brass, wishes they end ‘trust deficit’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan felicitated the new top brass of the Pakistan Army with a wish that the new leadership will end the trust deficit between the state and the people.

The former prime minister took to his Twitter account to wish new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

The ex-PM also attached a photo of a quote by Pakistan’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, along with the tweet which reminds the military the role it has in a democracy.

PTI chairman wants the military leadership to end the trust deficit between the people and the state which has developed – according to him – during the last eight months, after the toppling of his government in April.

He emphasized that the strength of a state is derived from its people.