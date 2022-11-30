WATCH: Mahira Khan becomes Quick Style’s choreographer

Since Quick Style is visiting Pakistan, actor Mahira Khan grabbed the opportunity to teach them classical dance.

The Quick Style shared the video on their Instagram account featuring The Legend of Maula Jatt actor and captioned it, “Who is coolest?”

In a recent viral video, the Norwegian dance crew can be seen dancing with Mahira Khan on her song Morey Saiyaan from the movie Parey Hut Love.

The Quick Style also met the Sinf e Ahan actor, Syra Yousuf, as the latter uploaded a picture on her Instagram handle posing with the crew.

One of the members and founder of the group, Suleman Malik, commented on her post, saying, “Pleasure meeting you!!”

The dance crew started their nationwide tour after landing in Karachi on November 24.

They shared a video on their social media roaming the city, visiting markets, and locomoting on local transport.

Quick Style or The Quick Style and also known as the Quick Crew, is a Norwegian hip-hop/urban dance group.

The crew on their website defines themselves as, “a way of living, thinking, and inspiring.”

Quick Style’s unique style within dance is influenced by various different cultures but is highly affected by the hip-hop genre.