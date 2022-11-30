All sects want interest-free banking system in Pakistan, Mufti Taqi Usmani

A well-known leading scholar of Hadith, Islamic jurisprudence and Islamic finance, Mufti Taqi Usmani, emphasized the finance minister to take practical steps to abolish interest-based banking system in Pakistan, contending that every religious faction is in harmony with the view.

While addressing a seminar in Karachi on Wednesday, Mufti Usmani said that armed struggle to implement Shariah is impermissible.

He added that he wanted to end the usury system and worked on it.

A unanimous voice must be raised to end the scourge of usury, the scholar emphasized.

He said that all concerned institutions must try to implement interest free banking.

At a point, he added that the implementation of Shariah law is the most important thing under Islamic rule of law.

