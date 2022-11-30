PPP marks 55th foundation day across country

The 55th foundation day of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is being observed across the country on Wednesday.

A public meeting will be held at Nishtar Park Karachi which will be addressed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The central leadership of the PPP is expected to attend the party’s foundation programs across the country.

Alternative routes for traffic

The Karachi traffic police have prepared a traffic diversion plan in connection with a public meeting scheduled to be held at Nishtar Park today.

Besides identifying alternative routes, said the police spokesman, parking arrangements for meeting participants will be made at the Tai Karate Ground and the Jinnah Ground.

Participants coming from Liaquatabad via Numaish will come from the post office and Gurumandir, then park their vehicles to head to the venue. Participants coming from the South and West districts via MA Jinnah Road can park their vehicles in the parking ground near Numaish from Capri.

Participants coming from the Malir and East districts via Sharea Faisal and Shahrah-e-Quaideen can park their vehicles at the parking lot near Numaish from the Society Signal.

Buses, minibuses and other vehicles coming from Nazimabad and Teen Hatti will not be allowed to go to Numaish from Lasbela. All traffic will be diverted from Gurumandir to PP Chowrangi via the Binori Signal or Soldier Bazaar.

Public will not be allowed from Jamshed Road and Teen Hatti towards Numaish and Capri. They can take the route from Gurumandir to Bahadur Yar Jang Road (Soldier Bazaar) and from Jamshed Road to Jail Chowrangi.

Public from PP Chowrangi will not be allowed towards Numaish. All traffic will be diverted from the Khudadad Colony flyover ramp to the Society Signal towards Shahrah-e-Quaideen or its adjoining route.

The public will not be allowed to go to Numaish from the Society Signal. All traffic will be diverted towards the Khudadad Colony flyover or Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi.

Traffic coming from the Lasbela and Albela signals will not be allowed towards Soldier Bazaar No. 3 (Britto Road). Traffic going from the MA Jinnah Road Capri Signal to Numaish will be diverted from the signal to Bahadur Yar Jang Road on the left and Saddar Dispensary on the right.

From Liaquatabad No. 10 towards Teen Hatti and Gurumandir, the entry of all types of heavy traffic from the PP Chowrangi Society Signal and the Capri Signal will be prohibited towards Numaish.

The traffic police have requested the public to cooperate with their officials and those of other law enforcement agencies to avoid running into any trouble.

They have asked the public to follow the instructions, and advised them to seek guidance in case of any problem through 1915 (Traffic Police Helpline), facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice, 0305-9266907 (WhatsApp) or FM Radio 88.6.