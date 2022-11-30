Babar Azam reveals which batter he admires

The Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has revealed that he is influenced by former South African captain AB de Villiers and always tried to imitate his shots while batting.

He said this during an exclusive interview with the former English captain Nasser Hussain.

Babar extended a warm welcome to the visiting English team in Pakistan.

After 17 years, the English cricket team has finally arrived in Pakistan to play the Test series. The three-match Test series will begin on December 1.

He gushed how thrilled he is for the landmark Test series against England.

He told the English team to visit Pakistan and experience the hospitality of the locals.

To a question, Babar Azam revealed that he looks up to and tries to play like former South African captain AB de Villiers.

“Watching AB de Villiers play on television, I used to practice hitting shots like him,” he said.

Upon being asked about his early cricket journey, Pakistan skipper said that his father played a vital role in his cricket career.

“My father supported me a lot,” he said.

“In my childhood, my father used to take me to the cricket ground. He played a crucial role in my learning the game. He monitored my performance,” he added.

In the interview, Babar Azam said that he was sure he would make to the national team after how well he played under-19 cricket in Australia.

He also said he struggled in his early days, but former Pakistani head coach Micky Arthur supported him, after that, he bit by bit started performing well.