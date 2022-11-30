Bulls move PSX up by 91.19 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) improved slightly Wednesday morning by 91.19 points to a spot of 42,464.78 after Monday’s meltdown of the KSE-100 following the State Bank of Pakistan’s interest rate hike on Friday.

As the morning bell rang, the benchmark KSE-100 index rose by 39.41 points from the previous close of 42,373.59 points.

So far, the KSE-100 index climbed to the highest at 42,511.98 on Wednesday.

The top contributor pushing the benchmark KSE-100 index upwards included Technology and Communication Companies, showing a change of 143.53 points.

By contrast, the highest change is observed with Automobile Parts & Accessories, leaving a positive of 0.98%.

So far, the volume leader is noted to be KAPCO, observing a change by 0.33%.