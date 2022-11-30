Ahsan Khan calls out global fashion brand for ‘sexualizing’ children

Popular Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan has raised voice against a French luxury fashion brand Balenciaga for showing child models with ‘fetish themed’ toys.

The latest holiday campaign of Balenciaga feature child models carrying the brand’s ‘plush bear bags’ wearing ‘BDSM gear’ such as fishnet tops, collars with locks and studded harnesses.

Photo: Balenciaga

The renowned Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan in a series of Instagram stories criticized the international brand and said that Balenciaga’s executives must be held accountable for their latest kids’ campaign.

In one of the stories, he said, “Their kid’s campaign has dozens of sick references that too are obvious. So many dark symbolism. Truly unforgivable and criminal.”

After receiving severe backlash from celebrities around the world the French luxury brand on Tuesday, issued an apology and took down their recent holiday campaign.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the fashion brand said that the recent stint involving kids was a wrong choice by Balenciaga.

They wrote, “The gift collection campaign, featured children with plush bear bags dressed in what some have labeled BDSM-inspired outfits. Our plush bear bags and the gift collection should not have been featured with children. This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone.”