Harbinger of winter: Karachi experiences cold, foggy mornings

Just like in Punjab, fog has made its entry to early mornings of Karachi too.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted the weather in Karachi to remain dry and cloudy throughout the day (Wednesday).

The minimum temperature of 12 degree Celsius is expected to be recorded in the megacity, while the humidity ratio recorded in air is 65%.

Sukkur and adjoining areas are also expected to receive fog in the morning.

Severe fog covers Punjab

Motorway M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura was closed due to heavy fog early morning while M3 Lahore Multan from Faizpur to Rajana and Lahore Sialkot Motorway were also closed.

Besides this, Motorway M1 from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Burhan and Swat Expressway from Colonel Sher Khan to Ismaila were closed too.

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) have urged the drivers to use front and rear fog lights and avoid unnecessary driving.

Drivers are also requested to avoid speeding while maintaining distance with the next vehicle.

However, in case of any information and assistance, the travelers can use the Humsafar app or contact on police helpline number 130.