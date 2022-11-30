One martyred, several injured as cops heading to polio duty targeted in Quetta blast

At least one policeman embraced martyrdom and over 15 police officials were injured in a suicide explosion near Baleli Custom on Wednesday morning.

The attacker targeted a police truck.

According to the police, they are yet to determine whether the explosives were planted in the tri-wheeler rickshaw or the bomber inside it was wearing an explosive vest.

Heavy contingents of the police and paramilitary Rangers rushed to the site and cordoned it off. The bomb disposal squad (BDS) was called in as well.

While speaking to the media, Quetta Police DIG Azfar Mehsar said that the police personnel were en route to their duties of security for polio workers when a rickshaw rammed into the police vehicle which consequently plunged into a ditch.

Subsequently, two including a policeman embraced martyrdom while at least 20 security personnel were injured. The injured toll also includes four civilians.

The casualties were rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

DIG also said that they have recovered a body near the blast site, which according to him, is of the suicide bomber.

He added that around 20 to 25 kilograms of explosives were expected to be used in the blast.

DIG said evidence were being collected from the crime scene while further investigations are underway.