Govt succeeds in convincing Azam Nazir Tarar to return to cabinet

Over a month after he had tendered it, the government on Tuesday rejected the resignation tendered by former federal law minister Azam Nazir Tarar and succeeded in convincing him to return to the federal cabinet.

Tarar had resigned from the federal cabinet on October 24.

On Tuesday, a high-powered delegation comprising several federal ministers including his successor Ayaz Sadiq, Ishaq Dar, Saad Rafique, Rana Sanullah and Maryam Aurangzaib.

They conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s message that his services are needed by the government.

He is now expected to take oath of his office and resume work as the law minister from Wednesday, November 30.