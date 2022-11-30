Man confesses killing wife, 3 kids after being hounded by creditors

The man who killed his wife and three daughters in Karachi’s Shamsi Society in Malir was being hounded by creditors.

This was revealed following preliminary investigations by police, including an initial statement from the suspect.

Police said that in a statement obtained from the suspect, Fawad, by letting him type on a digital device, he told police that he worked in a private company in the food and beverage industry.

For the past five years, Fawad said that he used to take money from investors, invest it into various businesses – including in food industry – and split the profit.

But recently, due to various factors, he was unable to pay the promised profit to the stakeholders.

As a result, he was being chased by his creditors, some of whom would even gather outside his house and create a ruckus demanding their money.

In a bid to stave off ruin and be able to pay his creditors, Fawad said that he even took up a job at a food company.

But it failed to have the desired effect and the creditors got more aggressive.

Fawad told police that fed up of how he was being chased, he decided to commit suicide after killing his family.

He said that to some of his creditors, he sent pictures of his children’s bodies while to one creditor, he showed all the bodies in a video call before trying to kill himself.

Police said that before killing his family, Fawad had spoken to his brother, who lives abroad, and told him about what he was going to do.

While his brother informed his family to stop Fawad, they were too late.

Meanwhile, police said that they have recorded Fawad’s statement but will be conducting their independent investigation into the matter from all angles before making any conclusions.

Signs of struggle

During the autopsy, further information has come to light of the last moments of the Shamsi Society family.

The coroner said that they found signs of mild struggle on the wife, 40 year-old Huma. But there were no signs of struggle with the children.