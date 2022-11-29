‘Country needs real elected govts, not selected ones’

With the coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government having survived the onslaught from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), coalition member Pakistan Peoples Party on Tuesday called for introspection and of learning from mistakes while resolving to back elected and not ‘selected’ governments.

This was stated by Federal Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday in a message for the 55th foundation day of the party.

In his message, Bilawal said that they were close to realizing their dream of ensuring the supremacy of the constitution and strengthening democracy in the country.

“After the upcoming general elections, there will be ‘Awami Raj’ (people’s rule) in all four provinces including the center,” Bilawal said, suggesting a clean sweep by the PPP in the next general elections.

Claiming that the PPP was the only party which had roots in the public, Bilawal said that living nations critically evaluate their past and present.

“We also have to learn from our mistakes as a party, state and nation at our own level, and we have to read the writing on the wall that the country needs real elected governments and not selected ones in the future,” he urged.

PPP mission

Bilawal said that PPP is the torchbearer of democracy, human rights and equality in Pakistan.

“Along with making the supremacy of the constitution and parliament inviolable, the establishment of a society based on equality and the prosperity of the people is our mission,” he said.

This country, its constitution and democracy, he said, are the most dear to the leadership and workers of PPP.

He further said that his party was firmly committed to the philosophy and manifesto of its founder that Islam is our religion, socialism is our economy, democracy is our politics and the source of power is the people.

The PPP chief, who lost most of his family, including his mother, slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, had faced the most difficult situations with courage and bravery and provided leadership to the country and the nation during trying and difficult situations.

Bilawal urged every “Jiyala” (PPP worker) to pledge that in the light of Bhuttoism, they would continue struggling for people’s sovereignty, women’s empowerment, inclusion of minorities in the national mainstream, strengthening of democratic institutions to transform the country into a strong democratic and welfare state.

He reiterated his resolve that the PPP would continue to defeat every attack on the 1973 Constitution presented to nation as a gift by Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as this Constitution guarantees the civil rights and freedoms of 230 million Pakistanis as well as it is the basis of national harmony and unity.

Bilawal also paid tribute to the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for their great struggle and sacrifices. He has also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the party’s 55-year struggle, and saluted the leaders and workers who endured the hardships of exile and imprisonment.