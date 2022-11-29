At least 10 terrorists killed in Hoshab operation

At least 10 terrorists were killed when security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Hoshab area of Balochistan near the coast.

According to a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces received a tip-off about the presence of militants in the region.

Subsequently an operation was launched to apprehend them.

However, as security forces closed in on their positions near the M-8 coastal highway, the terrorists fired on the security forces.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, 10 terorists were killed.

Security forces managed to apprehend one of the terrorists while two others fled.

A search operation for the two terrorists was launched to track and apprehend them.

Security forces recovered arms, ammunition and explosives from the custody of the terrorists.

Officials said that the terrorists were linked to a banned militant outfit and were involved in attacking development projects in the area apart from targeting patrols of security forces.