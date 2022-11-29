Under sea cable cut slows internet speeds across Pakistan to a crawl

A fault in the under sea internet cable linking Pakistan to the rest of the world caused internet services across Pakistan to slow to a crawl on Tuesday evening.

The cut was confirmed by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) as well.

Users across Pakistan on Tuesday evening complained of slow internet speeds.

When asked, a private internet services provider (ISP) confirmed that their services were facing issues.

“Services were affected nationwide due to an unexpected fault in the submarine cable system due to which you might face degradation in your link,” the message from the ISP read.

Later, the PTA officially confirmed that there were two cuts in the terrestrial (on land) segment of SEAMEWE-5 between the cities of Abu Talab and Zafrana in Egypt which were affecting services in Pakistan.

The distance between Zafrana in Egypt and Karachi in Pakistan was approximately around 3,427.84 kilometers.

PTA added that work is underway to remove the fault while alternative arrangements have been made to provide uninterrupted internet services to users.

This is the second major cut in the under sea cable this year. The last time a major cut was reported was in February.

In August, internet services in northern and southern parts of the country were reported after segments of backbone cable of the Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) was flooded due to excessive rains.