Troubling details emerge of man who slit throat of wife & 3 daughters

The man who killed his wife and three daughters before attempting to commit suicide, was not paid for four months, his family and police said on Tuesday.

While probing the case, the suspect’s mother in a statement said that he had not been paid in months and that he committed the heinous act due to poverty.

Police corroborated this but said that they have yet to confirm it independently.

She further said that the suspect, Fawad, loved his daughters who loved him back equally.

On Tuesday, she said, around 3pm they heard a scream from Fawad’s unit. At this, she called Fawad but he did not pick up.

Shortly after that, they heard a scream from Fawad’s oldest daughter, 16-year-old Neha.

At this, they ran up stairs but found the door to their unit locked from the inside.

When the beat the door, it forced the bolt inside to come unstuck and allowed them to open the door and enter.

“What we saw inside is indescribable,” she said amid sobs.

Meanwhile, police said that they have recovered the murder weapon.

They added that prior to the incident, Fawad had called his brother Faraz, who is in Saudi Arabia, and informed him about what he was about to do.

On hearing this, Faraz called their youngest brother, who lived in the same house as Fawad. But by the time they reached there it was too late.

Further, police said that they have taken the food eaten by the family into custody for toxicology tests to determine if the food was drugged.

At the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya said that an autopsy has been conducted of the victims.

Confirming that the victims died due to suffocation and loss of blood after their throats were slit, she said that they have obtained samples to check for toxins in their blood to see if they were drugged first.

Dr Summaiya added that they have also obtained samples for DNA and serology to rule out sexual assault and the possibility of any element of honor killing.