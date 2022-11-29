Wazirabad attack: Suspect charged for illegal possession of gun

The main suspect in the attempted assassination of Imran Khan in Wazirabad on November 3 has finally been charged for the illegal possession of a weapon, over 25 days after the incident.

Punjab police said that on information provided by the suspect, they had recovered a gun hidden in a house located close to the attack site in Wazirabad.

Based on the recovery, police said they had lodged another FIR against the suspect for possession of an unlicenced weapon.

He has already been booked in a similar case for the hand gun recovered from him at the scene of the crime.

JIT visits crime scene

Meanwhile, the six-member joint investigation team formed by the Punjab government, visited the attack site on Tuesday.

The team undertook a detailed inspection of the container atop which Imran and other members of his party stood when gunshots rang out.

The also collected some additional evidence from the container.

Later, Gujrat district police officer (DPO) and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) gave a briefing to the JIT members on the progress made in collecting eveidence and tracing the culprits.