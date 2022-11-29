PML-Q led govt in Punjab abandons 1,371 schemes initiated by Usman Buzdar

In what could form the basis of a major rift between the ruling coalition, the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) led government has stopped release of funds for some 1,371 schemes approved by former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Many of these schemes were located in Southern Punjab in constituencies where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won or where the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had won (ostensibly to woo voters ahead of the next elections).

Documents obtained by SAMAA TV Investigation Unit (SIU) showed that some 1,371 ongoing and planned schemes were in constituencies of PTI and PML-N parliamentarians.

The Punjab Planning and Finance Department has been directed by the new provincial chief minister, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to shelve these schemes by placing them in a negative list which is worth Rs500 billion.

Of the total, there are 307 schemes from southern Punjab areas worth around Rs171 billion rupees. Moreover, schemes worth Rs58 billion for Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin, and Rs38 billion for schemes in Mianwali, have also been shelved.

The in the Southern Punjab district of Layyah, where money was allocated to four provincial assembly members, have also been frozen.

Former chief minister Usman Buzdar had complained to Elahi about shelving these schemes but to little avail.