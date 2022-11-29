Shehbaz, Zardari join heads over Punjab Assembly dissolution threat

The leaders of the two major parties part of the ruling coalition on Tuesday put their heads together on finding a solution to the threat by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to dissolve provincial assemblies.

In this regard, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday called on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition partner Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon.

The two discussed matters pertaining to the evolving political situation in the country, particularly the one evolving in Punjab where Imran has threatened to dissolve the provincial assembly in a bid to force early elections.

The two deliberated on various options to foil Imran’s plans, including moving confidence motions and dissolving the assembly.

It was decided that attempts must be made to control the uncertainty in Punjab and to proceed through mutual understanding after evolving consensus.

The meeting between senior leaders of the two coalition parties came after a similar meeting at the provincial level were held in Lahore earlier in the day.