PM Shehbaz assures new army chief of full cooperation for nation’s defence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assured the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff General General Asim Munir and assured him of his administration’s full support in ensuring the defence of the nation.

He said this in a telephone call with the Gen Munir on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier on Tuesday, Gen Munir had taken over command of the country’s powerful military from outgoing chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa in a simple ceremony on Tuesday morning.

PM Shehbaz congratulated Gen Munir on assuming the office of Chief of the Army Staff, noting that commanding the Pakistan Army was a great honor.

He said it was a blessing that the Pakistan Army has got an individual of high caliber and professional capability to lead it.

PM Shehbaz reposed his belief in Gen Munir’s leadership, professionalism and capabilities to ensure defence of the motherland and to further enhance the military’s capability in countering emerging security challenges.

The Prime Minister assured Army Chief of his full cooperation for defence, security and safety of the country.