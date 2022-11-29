Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Dissolution of Punjab Assembly: Opposition resolute in foiling plans of Imran, Elahi

Mull option of moving no-confidence motion and imposing governor rule
Samaa Web Desk Nov 29, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Attaullah Tarar. PHOTO: ONLINE/FILE</p>

Attaullah Tarar. PHOTO: ONLINE/FILE

As the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalize plans to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and attempt to force general elections, the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its all the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) consulted on a plan to foil the provincial government’s move.

The two fellow opposition bench parties put their heads together in a confab in Lahore on Tuesday with PML-N leader and former chief minister Hamza Shahbaz in the chair.

They deliberated over what legal options do Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and others have and what options can they exercise.

Speaking to the media after the confab, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said that they are considering multiple options.

The first is to move a resolution in the provincial assembly seeking a confidence motion against the chief minister.

The other option, Tarar explained, is to approach the lower and upper houses of parliament.

“If a resolution is moved in the National Assembly and the Senate for the imposition of governor’s rule in Punjab and the president signs off on it, then the governor’s rule will be imposed,” said Tarar while talking to journalists after the meeting with the PPP delegation with PML-N Hamza Shahbaz in Lahore on Tuesday.

“If the Punjab Assembly is dissolved at the behest of Imran Khan, it will be unconstitutional,” he maintained.

The opposition, however, they will announce their next move as soon as possible.

PML-N

PPP

pmln

hamza shahbaz

Punjab Assembly

Ataullah Tarar

Punjab Assembly Dissolution

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div