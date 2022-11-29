Dissolution of Punjab Assembly: Opposition resolute in foiling plans of Imran, Elahi

As the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalize plans to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and attempt to force general elections, the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its all the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) consulted on a plan to foil the provincial government’s move.

The two fellow opposition bench parties put their heads together in a confab in Lahore on Tuesday with PML-N leader and former chief minister Hamza Shahbaz in the chair.

They deliberated over what legal options do Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and others have and what options can they exercise.

Speaking to the media after the confab, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said that they are considering multiple options.

The first is to move a resolution in the provincial assembly seeking a confidence motion against the chief minister.

The other option, Tarar explained, is to approach the lower and upper houses of parliament.

“If a resolution is moved in the National Assembly and the Senate for the imposition of governor’s rule in Punjab and the president signs off on it, then the governor’s rule will be imposed,” said Tarar while talking to journalists after the meeting with the PPP delegation with PML-N Hamza Shahbaz in Lahore on Tuesday.

“If the Punjab Assembly is dissolved at the behest of Imran Khan, it will be unconstitutional,” he maintained.

The opposition, however, they will announce their next move as soon as possible.