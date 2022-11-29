Arshad Sharif murder: FIA’s fact finders seek answers to key questions from UAE authorities

A fact-finding committee of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) - probing the murder of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif has sought answers to multiple questions from United Arab Emirates authorities.

In a letter written by the FIA to the Dubai Police, sleuths asked them why was Sharif’s visa for the emirate had been cancelled, prompting him to fly to Kenya on an emergency basis.

The FIA wrote that Sharif had traveled to the emirate before moving to Kenya but believe his stay was brought to an abrupt and premature end.

The committee has sought details regarding Sharif’s visa and other travel documents from the Dubai police apart from information related to his accommodation and any call data record (CDR).

FIA has also sought recordings made by closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras around the journalist’s residence in Dubai.

The committee has asked the Dubai Police to provide details of places where Sharif went during his brief stay in the emirates and the people he met.

A response has been sought from the Dubai authorities on why the journalist’s visa was canceled.

FIA also asked them to provide details of Pakistani passport holders who arrived or departed Dubai between October 10 and October 20.