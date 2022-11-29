Khattak, Elahi sweat governor rule and confidence motions in Punjab

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Punjab put on a brave face on Tuesday as Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi reiterated support for the decision to dissolve the provincial assembly on the signal from ally Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

However, the opposition’s decision to move a confidence motion in the house or impose Governor’s rule in the province remained the main cause of worry.

This was discussed as Elahi held a meeting with senior PTI leaderand former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak in Lahore on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Khattak took Elahi in to confidence over his party’s decision to withdraw from all provincial assemblies, particularly the Punjab Assembly.

After the meeting, Elahi backed Imran’s call to dissolve the assembly, adding that he would take but a moment to start the process once he receives the signal from Imran.

“Punjab Assembly will not run on anyone’s personal whims. The Punjab government will always support Imran Khan’s decision as it has done in the past,” Elahi said.

On the opposition’s plan to either move a confidence motion or impose Governor rule in the province by dismissing the elected government, Elahi said that this was nothing more than an “awful dream” of the opposition.

On Monday, a party huddle of PTI had decided to summon a meeting of its parliamentary parties of Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Friday and Saturday respectively and decide on a date for dissolving the assemblies.