Man kills wife, 3 minor daughters in Karachi

A man killed his three daughters and his wife before attempting suicide in the Shamsi Society of Malir in Karachi on Tuesday, police said.

The man failed in his attempt at suicide and was taken to hospital in an injured condition.

Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai said that they were called to a house in Malir where they found four bodies.

A preliminary investigation report showed that the culprit, identified as Fawad, worked as a sales manager at a private firm.

SSP Sadozai said that Fawad returned home from work earlier than usual on Tuesday.

He added that they lived on the first floor of a multi-storey house with people living on the ground floor.

The officer said that Fawad had used a sharp object to kill his children and wife before attempting to slit his own throat.

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Huma, 16-year-old Neha, 12-year-old Fatima and 10-year-old Samra.

The suspect was present in his house in injured condition when the police reached the crime scene.

SSP Sadozai said that there was only one door which led to the two rooms, one in which the bodies of his wife and two children were and the other room where the body of the third child was.

He said that the suspect’s mother and sister-in-law broke into their first floor apartment and found the bodies, suggesting that the door was locked from the inside.

The officer said that the woman’s brother and mother, who lived on the ground floor of the same house, did not hear any screaming or shouting which indicates that the suspect may have drugged the victims to death.

The bodies have been dispatched to the Jinnah Post Graduate Hospital for an autopsy while forensics are collecting evidence from the crime scene.

What did crime scene look like

A rescue worker who was among the first people called to the scene said that when they entered the two rooms, they saw it full of blood.

Shahid, one of the first responders said that Huma and Fawad were lying on the floor while the children were on the bed.

Asked about the blood, he said that there was a lot of blood as the victims had bled out from their wounds in the room.

He added that they moved the body in the presence of and on the instructions of the police.

History of quarreling

The brother of the suspect said that Fawad and Huma did have a history of quarreling.

However, he said that there were no indications of a quarrel taking place on Tuesday afternoon when the incident occurred.