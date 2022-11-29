Lahore police stumped over occult murder of minor

The Lahore police have seemed to hit a dead end while investigating the murder of a minor boy in the Chohang area which they believe could be linked to the occult.

The police, however, say they are questioning over a dozen people and are hopeful to find further clues to the murder.

The Lahore police have also swept through different faith healers in the area as well but failed to come up with any concrete clues.

SSP investigation Dr Raza Tanweer said that the police have detained as many as 12 people and have shifted them to an undisclosed location for thorough investigation and are hopeful of finding some clues to the murder.

He said that the police have also collected DNA samples from the boy and sent it, along with a piece of cloth from the minor for forensic analysis.

SSP further said that after the investigation, the police can be able to reveal the real culprit and what was his motive behind the killing of minor.

The body of a two-and-a-half-year-old child, Zeeshan, who had gone missing while playing outside his house, was found hours later dumped near a graveyard in the Chohang area of Lahore late on Sunday.

Police and the boy’s family said that they found weird writing carved into the boy’s chest with a sharp object.

This act caused the police to suspect that the murder was linked to the occult.

Police said that initial investigations showed that Zeeshan was strangled to death, however the actual cause of death will be disclosed after complete investigation, autopsy and forensic analysis, the police said.