Machhar Colony lynching: Suspects were known criminals with ties to Lyari gangs

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday heard that the suspects apprehended for lynching two employees of a telecom company were known criminals who had ties to Lyari gangs.

The court also extended the physical remand of suspects till December 3.

On Tuesday, an Anti-Terrorist Court in Karachi heard the investigation officer of the case who had requested the court to extend the physical remand of the suspects.

The police officer told the court that the suspects apprehended had criminal records and were wanted in several cases including for murder, possession of explosive substances and illegal weapons.

Two of the suspects, the officer said, had become the symbol of fear in Machhar Colony, adding that they reportedly had ties with the Liyari gang war.

These two suspects were identified as Javaid and Noor Mustafa.

The court granted the request of the police and approved their physical custody. The investigation officer was also directed to submit a charge sheet in the case at the next hearing and adjourned further proceedings until the next hearing on December 3.

Last month, two employees of a telecommunication company were lynched to death by a mob in Karachi’s Machhar Colony.

The victims were reportedly visiting the area check signal strength and consistency in the area.

However, some rumors spread through the colony that they were robbers and were also trying to abduct children.

Upon hearing the rumors, several area residents attacked and brutally beat the telecom company officials. The crowd then lynched them to death.

The injuries were so severe that the two men ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

While a police squad was dispatched they were pushed away by the angry crowd and in the end could only watch the crowd beat the two men to death helplessly.