Muslim world’s sole nuclear power backs two-state solution for Palestine

Pakistan, the Muslim world’s sole declared nuclear power, on Tuesday backed a two-state solution for Palestine apart from urging the international community to intervene over the disproportionate violence.

In separate messages on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, President Dr Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unflagging support to the Palestinian cause against the tyranny and illegal occupation of the Israeli forces.

“Pakistan has historically supported the legitimate struggle of Palestinians and shall continue to do so,” President Arif Alvi said in his message.

He was of the opinion that a collective voice and action could bring peace and security to the Palestinians and expressed hope that justice and fairness would prevail over tyranny and oppression.

He hoped that the conscience of the world would triumph over narrow self-interests.

He stressed that Pakistan fully supports the Palestinian position and their readiness to negotiate a peace accord based oon internationally recognized terms of reference and pre-1967 borders.

The accord, he said, needed to constant international monitoring, holding accountable the parties and within a determined and binding timeframe.

Backing a two-state solution, he said that Pakistan will continue to recognize East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent state of Palestine.

President Alvi pointed out that during the last seven and half decades, there was systematic and increasing abuse of Palestinians at the hands of Israelis.

“So much of the innocent blood has been shed and the bleeding of Palestinians has not stopped yet. The two undeniable realities of the conflict are unstoppable Israeli violence against Palestinians and the illegal occupation of Palestine by Israel,” he said.

Unrestrained suffering

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the dire situation in Occupied Palestine posed a serious challenge to international peace and security.

The international community, he stressed, must enhance its efforts to bring an end to the endless violations of the rights of the Palestinians.

“To improve the prospects of a two-state solution, it is essential to stop Israel from expanding its illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, including in East Jerusalem,” the prime minister asserted.

On behalf of the Pakistani people and government, the prime minister expressed unwavering support to the people of Palestine.

He said it was a matter of grave concern that the Palestinians had continued to suffer under illegal Israeli occupation for over seven decades.

The prime minister said that in addition to many injustices, the Palestinians endured in their daily lives at the hands of the occupying force, the brutal occupation has resulted in misery, frustration and hopelessness.

“The most recent example of the incessant Israeli violence was seen in August this year, when Israeli bombing in Gaza resulted in deaths of approximately 50 Palestinians, including 17 children, and injuries to more than 300,” he remarked.

He said Israel’s actions were emboldened by impunity. As long as the international community does not take any concrete action to bring an end to the atrocities, the Palestinians will continue to suffer deaths, injuries and egregious violations of their human rights, the prime minister commented.